© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio's Sen. Portman Will Vote For The Nuclear Option to Force a Gorsuch Vote

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published April 4, 2017 at 5:47 PM EDT
a photo of Rob Portman

Ohio’s Sen. Rob Portman has confirmed he will vote with other Republicans to force a vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports he insists it’s a very different situation than last year, when Republicans refused to vote on another nominee.

Portman said he’ll vote for the so-called the nuclear option, which will lower the threshold to break a filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee from 60 to 51. He says he regrets a further division in the Senate, but insists Gorsuch is well-qualified and deserves a vote.

He also says circumstances are different than last March, when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland. The difference, Portman says, was that it was a campaign year.

“Now someone’s elected; the people have spoken. It was a very big issue in the campaign. It was the reason some people supported Hillary Clinton. It’s the reason some people supported Donald Trump.”

Click here for a fact-check on Garland, the Senate and the 'nuclear option.'

Portman insists Gorsuch is a moderate. But most Democrats, including Ohio’s Sen. Sherrod Brown, say his decisions have consistently promoted corporate interests over civil rights and worry about how he’ll weigh in on voting rights cases.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNeil GorsuchSen. Rob PortmanSen. Sherrod BrownMerrick Garland
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content