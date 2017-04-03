Study Finds Most Ohioans Aren't Ready for Retirement

A new study paid for by financial planners, non-profits and state leaders shows most Ohioans are not saving enough for retirement.

Public Policy Polling did the survey, and spokesman Jim Williams says it shows less than half of Ohio adults have a financial plan for retirement.

“Only 41 percent of Ohio adults have a financial plan for retirement, according to the survey. Of those without a financial plan, only about a third (thirty-five percent) said a shortage of money is the reason why they don’t have a financial plan," Williams says.

The consortium that commissioned the survey will be holding public information programs about financial resources around the state in the coming months. The goal is to convince people to come up with plans for retirement.