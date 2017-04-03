© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Study Finds Most Ohioans Aren't Ready for Retirement

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 3, 2017 at 7:18 PM EDT
A photo of a piggy bank.
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
A 2014 Gallup poll found average Americans have consistently retired <a href="http://www.gallup.com/poll/168707/average-retirement-age-rises.aspx">earlier than expected</a> in the last decade.

A new study paid for by financial planners, non-profits and state leaders shows most Ohioans are not saving enough for retirement.

Public Policy Polling did the survey, and spokesman Jim Williams says it shows less than half of Ohio adults have a financial plan for retirement.

“Only 41 percent of Ohio adults have a financial plan for retirement, according to the survey. Of those without a financial plan, only about a third (thirty-five percent) said a shortage of money is the reason why they don’t have a financial plan," Williams says.

The consortium that commissioned the survey will be holding public information programs about financial resources around the state in the coming months. The goal is to convince people to come up with plans for retirement.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
