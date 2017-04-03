Ohio's State Departments Meet With Sandusky Residents Leading Up to "State of the State"

Ohio’s state government is reaching outside Columbus as Gov. John Kasich prepares to deliver his annual State of the State speech tomorrow in Sandusky.

This is the sixth time Kasich has moved the governor’s State of the State speech out of Columbus. The administration says it's a way of bringing state government to the people.

That’s why state departments are holding meetings and events all around Sandusky. The Ohio Department of Health will talk to citizens about the opioid epidemic, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will tour parts of Lake Erie, and several agencies will host a forum on water quality.

The city of Sandusky hopes the issue of water quality will be prominent as policymakers get an inside look at the area's economy.