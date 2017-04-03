Group Calls for More Investment in Ohio's Public Services

As Gov. John Kasich prepares to deliver his State of the State address, a coalition of union and community groups is pointing out ways that Ohio is trailing the rest of the nation.

One Ohio Now says data it compiled from several sources shows Ohio ranks near the bottom nationwide in infant mortality, hunger, and the gender wage gap.

The group blames a series of tax cuts and shifts that leaves Ohio with less money.

While One Ohio Now is tied to progressive organizations, the group’s Gavin DeVore Leonard says the numbers speak for themselves.

“So if people have a problem with this data, show me new data. I don’t think there’s a way to spin this. We have serious challenges," DeVore Leonard says.

One Ohio Now is calling on state leaders to invest more in public services.