© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Group Calls for More Investment in Ohio's Public Services

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 3, 2017 at 7:35 PM EDT
photo of Gavin DeVore Leonard
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gavin DeVore Leonard is a registered lobbyist who <a href=http://www.politico.com/story/2016/03/ohio-miracle-john-kasich-220652>has been skeptical</a> of Ohio's touted comeback.

As Gov. John Kasich prepares to deliver his State of the State address, a coalition of union and community groups is pointing out ways that Ohio is trailing the rest of the nation.

One Ohio Now says data it compiled from several sources shows Ohio ranks near the bottom nationwide in infant mortality, hunger, and the gender wage gap.

The group blames a series of tax cuts and shifts that leaves Ohio with less money.

While One Ohio Now is tied to progressive organizations, the group’s Gavin DeVore Leonard says the numbers speak for themselves. 

“So if people have a problem with this data, show me new data. I don’t think there’s a way to spin this. We have serious challenges," DeVore Leonard says.

One Ohio Now is calling on state leaders to invest more in public services.

Tags

Government & PoliticsState of the StateJohn KasichOne Ohio Now
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content