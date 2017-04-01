© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor Resigns from the Department of Insurance

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 1, 2017 at 5:11 PM EDT
photo of Mary Taylor
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is also expected to run for governor in next year's election.

Ohio’s lieutenant governor is stepping down from her job as the director of the state Department of Insurance.

Taylor has been the head of the Department of Insurance since Kasich took office in 2011. But Taylor is leaving that position effective immediately, and her deputy director, Jillian Froment, will take over.

The Kasich administration says the insurance department saved and recovered $125 million tax during Taylor’s tenure, and that she fought insurance fraud, she reduced fees and she increased education and workforce readiness. But she’s had some well-publicized problems with turnover in the lieutenant governor’s office – losing 18 staffers in six years, including five chiefs of staff.

Taylor will stay on as lieutenant governor. And she’s expected to run for governor next year though she hasn’t formally announced those intentions yet.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
