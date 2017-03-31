With Spring comes the Orange Barrels

The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off its 2017 construction season Thursday with nearly two billion dollars’ worth of new and continuing projects in northeastern Ohio.

In Cuyahoga and adjacent counties, $1.3 billion will go to projects like the Inner Belt and Opportunity corridors and Valley View Bridge.

Work in Summit, Stark and Mahoning counties and surrounding areas will top half a billion dollars. And ODOT spokesman Jason Chesnic says one community in Stark got special first-day attention.

“The Route 619 widening job through Lake Township and the village Hartville is a biggie. And that’s what we kind of celebrated our kickoff with today. Our theme for our kick off was working with business and we’re going to be doing a lot of that with this job. Obviously Hartville is a big tourist destination and they talked today about getting over two million visitors there per year. “

ODOT projects in Wayne, Ashland, Medina, Portage and Trumbull counties will total another $150 million .