Government & Politics

Ohio Moves to Limit Most Opioid Prescriptions to Seven Days, Five for Children

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 30, 2017 at 8:00 PM EDT
photo of Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Gov. John Kasich (pictured) proposed a plan to limit opioids to a 7-day supply for adults and a 5-day supply for children.

Gov. John Kasich is implementing rule changes limiting how medical professionals can prescribe opioids. This plan comes just one day after majority Republicans in the House announced a bill that would accomplish many of the same goals.

Kasich’s plan would enact rule changes to limit opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply for an adult and a five-day supply for children. He’s adamant these changes are going into effect soon and don’t need legislative approval.

“This is not even a question of proposal. This is it, this is done. It will be enacted and it will be carried out so there’s no proposal here.”

Some GOP lawmakers have proposed a bill that also puts limits on doctors writing prescriptions for painkillers. But unlike that bill, Kasich’s plan allows doctors to continue to prescribe opioids beyond just a few days in cases of cancer, palliative or hospice care. And Kasich’s plan has the support of the state’s leading medical organizations. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
