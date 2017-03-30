© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Franklin County Auditor Mingo Announces He'll Run for State Treaurer

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 30, 2017 at 8:06 PM EDT
photo of Clarence Mingo
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU
As of now, Rep. Robert Sprague is Mingo's competition for the primary runoff.

Republicans have another possible primary next year, now that Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo has done as expected and announced he’s running for treasurer. 

Clarence Mingo says he’s been what is essentially the chief fiscal officer of the largest county in the state since 2009, and that he’s returned $18 million in unspent dollars to taxpayers. Mingo was a vocal critic of Donald Trump during last year’s presidential campaign, but says he’s supportive of any sound conservative policy that Trump or his backers get behind.

“What I don’t support would be those things that may not necessarily prove helpful to America. I’m not interested in how Arnold Schwarzenegger performs on 'The Apprentice.' I’m not interested in crowd size at the inauguration.”

As of now, Mingo would face a primary runoff with Rep. Robert Sprague of Findlay, who announced his campaign for treasurer a few weeks ago. 

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
