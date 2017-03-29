Ohio's Brown Joins Other Senators Offering to Work With Trump to Fix Obamacare

More than 40 senators have signed a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to rescind his executive order promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In exchange, the senators offer to work with the Trump administration to amend the healthcare act. Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown is among the group of senators.

"We said all along on the Affordable Care Act, if we had more young people in the pool, if we had ways of enticing young people, incenting young people to be in the pool, it would stabilize prices. Keep the price of health care in check. And one of the other things we need to do is drug prices. Unfortunately, the pharmaceutical lobby has way too much influence in Congress."

Brown says he wants Medicare to be able to negotiate drug prices. Earlier this month, the President tweeted that he was working on a “new system” for competition in the drug industry.

This week, Brown also sent a letter with Republican Sen. Rob Portman to the White House asking Trump to reconsider some of his proposed budget cuts.

Since the Lyndon Johnson Administration, the Appalachian Regional Commission has been providing economic development assistance to parts of 13 states including Ohio. But the program would be discontinued under Trump’s proposal.

Brown says he’s not sure the President knew what the Appalachian Regional Commission was.

Brown explains the purpose of the commission

"It does weatherization of homes.It helps with the heating of homes. It’s been part of assisting with community action and other direct service programs that matter so much in Athens County. It matters so much in Gallia, Meigs and Morgan counties and all over Appalachia."

According to the letter, the commission has helped construct water and sewer systems and expanded broadband internet access in rural communities. The commission covers 32 counties in Ohio.