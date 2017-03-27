Ohio Legislators Reach a Deal on the State Transportation Budget

Republicans in the House and Senate have reached a compromise on the transportation budget.

The House and Senate went back and forth in a joint committee on a number of issues, especially raising fees.

In the end, the House got its measure allowing counties to hike the vehicle registration fee by $5. Republican Rep. Rob McColley says the fees can provide a boost to local road projects.

“With cars becoming more fuel efficient, people driving less miles, the strain is being put on our local governments and they’ve asked for assistance.”

The transportation budget also creates avenues to increase deputy registrar fees and for utilities to tack on fees for local development. A measure that guaranteed nearly $50 million to local projects was pulled.