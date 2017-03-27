© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Will Tackle the General Fund and Transporation Budgets This Week

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 27, 2017 at 5:24 AM EDT
The transportation budget, House Finance Committee meetings and "fail first" treatment are on the Statehouse's checklist this week.

Lawmakers have a busy week ahead of them as they work on the general and transportation budget ahead of Gov. John Kasich’s annual State of the State address.

The House and Senate will get together to hash out a final deal on the transportation budget. Lawmakers have gone back and forth on proposals to increase the car-registration fee.

After weeks of subcommittee hearings, the giant budget bill is back in the House Finance Committee for another round of full committee meetings. The House is expected to roll out their changes by the end of April.

The bill that would cut down on prison time in favor of community control and probation will get a third hearing in the Senate.

And opponents will testify against a bill that would regulate step therapy. That's alsoo known as the “fail first” treatment, when insurance companies require patients to use a cheaper drug first instead of what a doctor originally prescribes. 

