Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Prepare to Pick the Successor to Akron's Rep. Greta Johnson

Published March 27, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Greta Johnson
Jo Ingles
/
State House News Bureau

Democrats in the Ohio House are in the process of picking a new state representative for Barberton and south Akron.  Greta Johnson, who held the 35th  House District seat since January of 2015, has resigned to become assistant Summit County law director.  

Who will finish Greta Johnson’s term—it runs through the end of 2018 —is up to the House Democratic Caucus, says Professor Stephen Brooks of the University of Akron’s Bliss Institute of Applied Politics.

“This is not as if there is going to be a primary and general election and all of those kinds of things.  This is within a party process.”  

Applications for the appointment and candidate interviews are going through a selection committee of five House Democrats.

Johnson says, “Those individuals will make a recommendation to the caucus.  And then every member of the caucus will vote on the replacement.  So, it’s done at the state level, rather than here in Summit County.”

Steven Brooks, PhD, University of Akron
Credit cspan
/
cspan
Stephen Brooks, Bliss Institute of Applied Politics

But Brooks says the state caucuses, Democrat or Republican, tend to carefully weigh local party advice in making such choices.   

Anyone who wants to be the replacement for  Greta Johnson has until this Friday to submit his or her name and resume. 

