Kasich Calls for Bipartisanship On Health-Care On CNN's "State of the Union"

Gov. John Kasich spent several weeks pushing to keep Medicaid expansion as the U.S. House was considering phasing it out with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Kasich was back on a national talk show Sunday, reacting to the flurry of last-minute moves that ended with the repeal being pulled just before a vote. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Kasich fought Republicans to get Medicaid expansion passed in Ohio and has had notable disagreements with Democrats as well. But on CNN’s State of the Union, Kasich touted bipartisanship and criticized Republicans for not working with Democrats to make major changes in a major program.

"That's pathetic. First of all, it's not the old days anymore? If you don't have the old days back from the standpoint that people are Americans before they're Republicans and Democrats, nothing will get done.”

And he also said Democrats should be called out if they aren’t constructive and helping out.