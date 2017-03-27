© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Kasich Calls for Bipartisanship On Health-Care On CNN's "State of the Union"

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 27, 2017 at 4:17 PM EDT
photo of John Kasich
CNN
Kasich has publicly fought his own party on issues such as Medicaid and renewable energy standards.

Gov. John Kasich spent several weeks pushing to keep Medicaid expansion as the U.S. House was considering phasing it out with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Kasich was back on a national talk show Sunday, reacting to the flurry of last-minute moves  that ended with the repeal being pulled just before a vote. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Kasich fought Republicans to get Medicaid expansion passed in Ohio and has had notable disagreements with Democrats as well. But on CNN’s State of the Union, Kasich touted bipartisanship and criticized Republicans for not working with Democrats to make major changes in a major program.

"That's pathetic. First of all, it's not the old days anymore? If you don't have the old days back from the standpoint that people are Americans before they're Republicans and Democrats, nothing will get done.”

And he also said Democrats should be called out if they aren’t constructive and helping out.

Tags

Government & PoliticsJohn KasichCNN State of the Unionaffordable care actmedicaid expansionBipartisanship
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content