Government & Politics

Proposed Changes in Ohio's Budget Raises Concerns of Families of Children With Disabilities

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 26, 2017 at 12:59 AM EDT
Photo of Randi Clites
Dan Konik
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Randi Clites, mother of child with serious medical conditions.

Parents of children with serious medical conditions are pleading with state leaders to keep funding intact for a program that helps pay for treatment. 

Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget calls for changes to the Children with Medical Handicaps, the agency that provides funding for children with serious illnesses. Randi Clites of Ravenna has a son who suffers from hemophilia, cancer and bleeding of the brain. She worries about the proposal to move the program from the Health to the Medicaid department.

“We are extremely worried. We belong in Health. Our kids are chronically ill. And that they want to move us to a payer system and that’s all they see our families as – in the Medicaid program – it’s so disheartening.”

The funds in the program help parents, even those who are middle class with private insurance, pay for out-of-pocket costs associated with their children’s long-term care. Some Ohio lawmakers are signaling they are not in favor of the change.  

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
