Northeast Ohio GOP Congressmen Split over Republican Health-Care Plan

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include Rep. Jim Renacci's decision to support the GOP bill.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Dave Joyce has come out opposed to the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

Other Ohio Republicans who have refused to back the bill so far have been from the most conservative wing of the party. But Joyce is considered a moderate – a faction that's largely been mum.

In a tweet announcing his opposition, Joyce says he’s voted to repeal all or parts of Obamacare in the past and still maintains “we need a better healthcare system.”

But he concludes the plan promoted by House leadership and President Donald Trump “was not a better solution.”

He says he wants a bill that does not reduce funding for the Medicare trust fund and one that lowers costs for people who get health insurance through work.

Joyce also said he wants a process that “is more deliberate, open and transparent.”

Meanwhile, Jim Renacci, whose district flows from Lake Erie down to Stark County, just announced his support for the GOP bill. Renacci was first elected to Congress in 2010 on the wave of Tea Party opposition to Obamacare. Renacci has announced he's running for Ohio governor in 2018.

One of the most vocal opponents of the Repubican replacement for Obamacare has been another Ohio congressman, Jim Jordan, whose district stretches from Urbana to Lorain. He’s a member of the conservative Freedom caucus, which argues the GOP repeal does not go far enough.