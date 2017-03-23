Ohio's Sen. Brown Says Gorsuch Embraces Corporations as People, and That's a Problem for Dems

Democratic senators, including Ohio’s Sherrod Brown, are threatening to filibuster the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brown says his objections to Gorsuch are over a series of decisions supported by the Colorado judge that Brown maintains put corporate rights ahead of human rights.

“The last four justices have all been able to get more than 60 votes because they’ve not been so objectionable. They’ve not been considered so much to be in abeyance to the corporate interests in this country. That’s troubling to a lot of us.”

Gorsuch was an appeals court judge in the Hobby Lobby case that gave private corporations the religious right to block employees from using company health insurance to pay for contraception. He said then he thought the decision should have gone even further.