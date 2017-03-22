Ohio’s New START Program Is Aimed At Families Affected By Parental Opioid Abuse

With thousands of kids ending up in foster care because of the opioid crisis, the state is trying a pilot program to help children of addicted parents.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says what’s being called the START program will begin in 12 southern Ohio counties with some of the highest levels of abuse in the state.

“Ohio START is an intervention program ... that will provide specialized victim services such as intensive trauma counseling to children that have suffered victimization due to intensive drug use. The program will also provide drug treatment to parents referred to the program. The goal is to help programs fight their addiction in an effort to reduce the number of kids in foster care and decrease the reoccurrence of child maltreatment.”

The two-year pilot program, which begins on April 1, will be funded through a $3.5 million grant from the state’s crime victim fund.