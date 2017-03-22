© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio and across much of the country contain news of tragic loss:  lives lost to opioids. It's a problem that knows no bounds:  geography, race, gender, level of education or income.The problem took on new urgency this summer as the powerful elephant sedative, Carfentanil, began hitting the streets.  First responders armed with their only weapon, the overdose antidote Naloxone, have struggled to keep up with what's become an overwhelming problem. It's an issue that's straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.WKSU news has been covering the unfolding crisis. Tuesdays during Morning Edition, the WKSU news team digs even deeper.  WKSU reporters will examine what's led us here and what might be done to turn the tide.

Ohio’s New START Program Is Aimed At Families Affected By Parental Opioid Abuse

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 22, 2017 at 8:37 PM EDT
photo of Mike DeWine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

With thousands of kids ending up in foster care because of the opioid crisis, the state is trying a pilot program to help children of addicted parents.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says what’s being called the START program will begin in 12 southern Ohio counties with some of the highest levels of abuse in the state.

“Ohio START is an intervention program ... that will provide specialized victim services such as intensive trauma counseling to children that have suffered victimization due to intensive drug use. The program will also provide drug treatment to parents referred to the program. The goal is to help programs fight their addiction in an effort to reduce the number of kids in foster care and decrease the reoccurrence of child maltreatment.”

The two-year pilot program, which begins on April 1, will be funded through a $3.5 million grant from the state’s crime victim fund.

Government & PoliticsNEO opioid crisis
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
