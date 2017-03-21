© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio's New Concealed Carry Law Takes Effect Today

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 21, 2017 at 3:45 PM EDT
photo of concealed carry
SHUTTERSTOCK
The new law will affect daycares, airport terminals, and depending on boards of trustees, college campuses.

Starting today, conceal-carry permit holders may for the first time be able to legally bring their weapons into daycares and airport terminals, and onto college campuses

The law allows those previously gun-free zones to decide if they want to allow conceal-carry permit holders to bring in their weapons, and allows workers to keep their guns in their cars by prohibiting employers from banning weapons on company property.

Republican Sen. Bill Coley is a supporter of the changes.

“We recognize that it’s a big state, and there’s wide and diverse interests and local concerns. So that’s the great thing about this legislation: It lets the locality decide what’s best for them.”

Opponents had called this the “guns everywhere” bill and would lead to more gun violence. But Coley says it gets rid of what he calls “victim zones” unless they want to remain that way.

