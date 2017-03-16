© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Immigration Advocates Are Pushing for Reforms

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 16, 2017 at 9:46 PM EDT
photo of Pat Valente
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of advocates is gathering in Ohio to call for comprehensive immigration reform. The effort seeks to change the narrative about people who come into the U.S.

Josh Davda is a first-generation immigrant who owns a software company in Columbus.

Davda says many immigrants who live in the U.S. are very talented, but that’s not what you usually hear in the national debate.

“We do not in this country have awareness of the positive impact that immigration makes; we only hear the noises about the border and Muslim ban and all the rest.”

Davda is part of the coalition FWD.US, a group that’s calling for immigration reform that makes it easier for high-skilled immigrants to stay in the states and creates a pathway towards legalization.

Andy Chow
