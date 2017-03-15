© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio House Speaker on Rep. Wetherford's Criminal Charges: 'People make mistakes'

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 15, 2017 at 7:23 PM EDT
Wes Retherford
STATE OF OHIO

A Republican state lawmaker from southwest Ohio has issued a statement about his arrest on drunk driving and weapons charges over the weekend – and so has the House Speaker. 

Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton said in a statement he’ll miss committee hearings and session for the rest of the week, after allegedly passing out drunk in his running car in a McDonald’s drive thru very early Sunday morning.

Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville didn’t have much to say other than he’ll let the process play out and he’s thinking of Retherford and his family.

“It’s not conduct becoming of a member of the Ohio House – I think he knows that. People make mistakes.”

A liquor cabinet in Retherford’s office against Statehouse rules came up in last year’s re-election campaign – he said he’d bought it from a former lawmaker, it was only there temporarily and he had it removed. Retherford is also facing a charge of improperly storing the loaded gun he had in the car.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
