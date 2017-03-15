© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Delegate Count test
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e710000

Kasich Remembers His Ohio Primary Win At A Private Party With Campaign Team

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 15, 2017 at 7:38 PM EDT
photo of Kasich
ANDY CHOW
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
John Kasich celebrates his win at his post-Ohio primary party in suburban Cleveland on March 15, 2016.

Gov. John Kasich will celebrate the biggest win in his presidential campaign tonight.

It was one year ago when John Kasich won his only presidential primary – Ohio’s.

“We are going to go all the way to Cleveland and secure the Republican nomination!” he declared on March 15, 2016,

Of course, that didn’t happen: Kasich was the last candidate to drop out of the GOP race when he left in May, clearing the way for Donald Trump to be the nominee. Kasich will remember his primary victory with an event with his team at a restaurant and bar on Columbus’ west side, paid for by his presidential campaign committee Kasich for America. His campaign spokesman says it’s a closed event for supporters to stay in touch and for Kasich to thank them, and that no media will be permitted.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRepublican primaryelection 2016John Kasichpresidential primaryRNC
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content