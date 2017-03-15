© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Democratic Lawmaker Says Convention of States Raises More Questions Than Answers

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 15, 2017 at 7:42 PM EDT
photo of David Leland
KAREN KASLER
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016.

A resolution that would make Ohio the 10th state to demand a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution is raising concerns among some state lawmakers.

This is the second time Republican Rep. Christina Hagan of Alliance and Democratic Rep. Bill Patmon of Cleveland have proposed a resolution calling for a convention of the states. But Democratic Rep. David Leland of Columbus says there don’t seem to be any certain answers on the rules for a convention, on the delegate-selection process and other procedures.

“We’re throwing up in the air the most important document the United States has ever had into a process where we have more questions than we have answers. And to me, that’s very, very scary.”

Leland says voters have the chance each election to bring in officeholders who can take action on issues a convention could debate, such as a balanced federal budget. Thirty-four states would have to vote for a convention for one to happen.

Karen Kasler
