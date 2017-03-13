Pillich Lists Education, Infrastructure and Youth Flight as Top Concerns in her Run for Governor

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich of Montgomery has joined the field of Democratic candidates for Ohio governor. Pillich announced her candidacy today yesterday in a video on her campaign website.

The lawyer and former Air Force captain says Ohio has a lot of problems that need to be addressed and says she's the person to do it.

“One thing that really concerns me is our education being outsourced to corporations, our roads and bridges falling apart. Our young people are leaving the state because they don’t think they have any opportunity in Ohio.”

Pillich joins a Democratic field that includes Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and former Congresswoman Betty Sutton. She's the only one who has run statewide. She challenged state Treasurer Josh Mandel in 2014 and lost, but says that fundraising and campaigning experience prepares her best for a statewide run now. Democrats have also been pressing to see former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray run.

The four Republicans who are considering running are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci.