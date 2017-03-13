© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Pillich Lists Education, Infrastructure and Youth Flight as Top Concerns in her Run for Governor

WKSU | By WVXU
Published March 13, 2017 at 2:01 PM EDT
Connie Pillich
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich of Montgomery has joined the field of Democratic candidates for Ohio governor. Pillich announced her candidacy today yesterday in a video on her campaign website.

The lawyer and former Air Force captain says Ohio has a lot of problems that need to be addressed and says she's the person to do it.

“One thing that really concerns me is our education being outsourced to corporations, our roads and bridges falling apart. Our young people are leaving the state because they don’t think they have any opportunity in Ohio.”

Pillich joins a Democratic field that includes Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni  and former Congresswoman Betty Sutton. She's the only one who has run statewide. She challenged state Treasurer Josh Mandel in 2014 and lost, but says that fundraising and campaigning experience prepares her best for a statewide run now. Democrats have also been pressing to see former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray run.

The four Republicans who are considering running are Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci.

Tags

Government & PoliticsConnie PillichElection 2018Joe SchiavoniBetty SuttonOhio governor
Related Content