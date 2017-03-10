© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Medical Marijuana Backers Say a Growing and Research Site Will Create Jobs in Wilmington

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 10, 2017 at 12:17 AM EST
photo of Jimmy Gould
JO INGLES
/
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO
ResponsibleOhio co-founder Jimmy Gould is pertnering with a Cincinnati developer on the project in Wilmington.

Two of the people who played a big part in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program.

ResponsibleOhio backers Jimmy Gould and Ian James plan to partner with Cincinnati developer Bill Brisbane to develop a medical marijuana campus. Gould says the trio plans to get licenses to grow and process medical marijuana in Wilmington in southwest Ohio.

“Our whole goal in choosing Wilmington was because we wanted a community that had resilience, character, integrity -- that had been through the wars. I mean to lose DHL, to lose Airborne, to lose Amazon; it’s just devastating.”

Gould, who also served on last year’s task force that developed the state’s medical marijuana law, says this campus would eventually bring nearly 300 jobs to the community hard-hit with job losses. Gould says the plan is to expand to the largest allowed under new state guidelines for medical marijuana facilities.  And he says that will include a research facility where different strains of marijuana could be tested for possible cures or treatments.

Government & Politicsmedical marijuanaResponsibleOhioJimmy GouldIan JamesWilmington
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
