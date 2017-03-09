Mayor Jackson Says the Income Tax Hike Will Make Cleveland's Next Step Possible

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson told supporters and civic leaders they’ll need to “get uncomfortable” if they want to see the city make progress. Jackson made the remarks in his 12th state of the city address yesterday.

Jackson said the newly passed increase in the city income tax will allow Cleveland to hire more police officers and housing inspectors. He warned his City Club audience not to become satisfied with the state of Cleveland.



“We will have to go beyond what has made us comfortable. To be a great city, we have to go beyond our self-interests, ladies and gentlemen. We have to go beyond our self-interests and focus on the people’s best interests.”



Jackson highlighted a plan discussed in last year’s speech to invest $25 million, plus private money, in economically troubled neighborhoods.

The mayor is running for a fourth term. One challenger, Councilman Jeff Johnson, said that sort of investment should have happened sooner.

“The question is his urgency. What Mayor Jackson said today versus what he’ll do tomorrow is really the issue for me. Twelve years, is it too little too late?”



Jackson will possibly face several opponents in a primary election this September.