Local Refugee Assistance Groups Say They'll Be Affected by the New Immigration Executive Order

The impact of President Donald Trump’s new executive order regarding immigrants and refugees will be felt in northeast Ohio. And it appears that will be especially so for local resettlement groups.

One of the best known and most active refugee resettlement organizations in the region is the International Institute in Akron.

Community Outreach Coordinator Liz Walters says that with its 101- year history the institute is used to problems, including operating difficulties like what the current situation may cause. “It definitely makes things challenging for us in terms of fund raising. We really are going to be working hard to fill the gap of what would normally be coming in from the federal contract. But we have been overwhelmed and very grateful for the support of our local communities who really see the value that immigrants and refugees bring to our community.

Walters says she expects the same challenges to arise from the new presidential executive order as from the original, because the two do not appear to be that much different.