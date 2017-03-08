Canton Firehouses Return to Service

Three closed firehouses in Canton are reopening. That’s partly because of a federal grant helping the city rehire some laid off firefighters. But it is also due to a new plan for emergency response.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU At-Large Canton City Councilman Bill Smuckler

With a SAFER grant last fall Canton added back 10 fire department spots lost to budget cuts. City Councilman Bill Smuckler says that was enough for Fire Chief Thomas Garra to go forward with a plan to shift staff and equipment to make the most time-critical resources, like EMT calls, available from all locations.“They’re realigning pumpers, ladder trucks and the ambulance service. And they plan on having every station open, but the last one will be used just for offices.”

Chief Garra told council that 75% of the most time-critical calls involve medical emergencies and injury accidents where EMS services is needed.