Government & Politics

State Rep. Sprague Announces Ohio Treasurer Run

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 7, 2017 at 2:42 PM EST
photo of Rep. Robert Sprague
LIAM NIEMEYER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Robert Sprague of Findlay (pictured) has served as the auditor for the city and has been a small business owner.

As Republicans and Democrats mull over whether or not they want to run for Ohio’s top office as governor, one state lawmaker has become the first to announce his bid for treasurer. 

Republican Representative Robert Sprague of Findlay says he has experience managing budgets as a small business owner and as the former auditor of Findlay.

In a video announcing his candidacy for treasurer, Sprague says he wants to pull back government rules on businesses.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvoxhSAKYog

“Take the shackles of regulations, taxes and government and take those away from businesses to allow them to innovate, allow them to take risks and allow Ohio businesses to flourish,” Sprague said.

Sprague is the only candidate to announce a run for treasurer so far. The current treasurer, Republican Josh Mandel, is term limited and running for U.S. Senate.

Government & PoliticsRep. Robert SpragueFindlayOhio TreasurerJosh Mandel
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow