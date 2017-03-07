© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Gov. Kasich Opens Lottery for 2017 State of the State Tickets

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 7, 2017 at 8:33 PM EST
John Kasich in New Hampshire
SCREEN CAPTURE
This year's State of the State speech will take place in the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky.

It's not quite Powerball, but Gov. John Kasich’s office is offering up seats to his State of the State speech next months through a lottery. 

The governor’s speech is intended for 99 House members and 33 Senators, but the venues he’s chosen holds many more people than that.

This time, he’ll speak on April 4 at the Sandusky State Theatre, which has about 1,500 seats – and his office is making about 50 tickets available to people who enter for this lottery on his office’s website.

Though Kasich has taken his annual address on the road every year since his second State of the State speech, lawmakers seem to be growing concerned about the time away, leading some to speculate he might deliver the speech next year – his final one – back at the Statehouse.

Enter to win tickets to the event here.

Karen Kasler
