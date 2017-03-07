© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Betty Sutton Announce Bid for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 7, 2017 at 8:20 PM EST
photo of Betty Sutton
Flickr/Progress Ohio

Less than a week after the first official Democratic candidate for governor announced his intentions, a second Democrat has announced she’s jumping into the race too.

Betty Sutton is a former three term member of congress from Northeast Ohio but she wants to be the first woman elected Governor.

“It’s time for a change of priorities in Ohio and we need to focus on creating new jobs and opportunities for working families instead of just giving tax breaks to the most privileged and powerful,” she said.

Last week, House Democratic Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni announced he’s running.

Other Democrats who might run include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and former Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor are raising money, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

