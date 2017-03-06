© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

EpiPen Prescriptions Could Be Used for a Cheaper Alternative Under a Proposed Bill

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 6, 2017 at 9:14 PM EST
photo of epipen in box
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
The cost to purchase a two-pack of EpiPens rose from $100 in 2007 to around $600 last year.

Adults with documented medical histories of allergic reactions would find it’s easier and cheaper to get EpiPens under a bill Ohio lawmakers are considering.

Republican representative Derek Merrin’s bill would give pharmacists the ability to dispense epinephrine auto injectors to patients without a doctor’s prescription.

“What this would allow the pharmacists ability to do is really prevent adults from having to go into the doctor’s office every single year to get a prescription, pay the co-pays when they’ve already been on an epinephrine auto injector, many of them since their childhood.”

The price of EpiPens has skyrocketed to about $600 for a two-pack, and the devices need to be replaced regularly.  Merrin’s bill would also allow pharmacists to substitute a prescription written for an EpiPen with a less expensive auto injector, which is not currently classified as a generic for the brand name EpiPen.

Jo Ingles
