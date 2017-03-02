© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Transportation Budget Clears the Ohio House of Representatives

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 2, 2017 at 8:17 PM EST
photo of Ohio Turnpike
DOUG KERR
/
FLICKR

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed the state’s $7.8 billion transportation budget, which funds road projects and public safety around the state.

The transportation budget is not part of the overall state budget; House Republicans will release their version of the governor’s proposal soon.  And Republican Rep. Robert McColley of northwest Ohio reminded his colleagues that there’s a potential crisis coming in the transportation budget.

“It’s funded by our gas tax revenues in the state of Ohio, federal highway funds and tolls that you’re going to see from the turnpike. One thing to note is that this is a declining revenue source. Ohioans are paying less gas tax now than in years past," McColley said.

Democratic amendments to add in more money for public transit, requiring online customers be automatically registered to vote and eliminating the front license plate law were rejected. The transportation budget now goes on to the Senate.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
