Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Call for Sessions' Resignation; Republicans Say Recusal Is Enough -- Or Remain Silent

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published March 2, 2017 at 9:02 PM EST
Congressman Tim Ryan
TIM RUDELL
/
WKSU

Ohio’s congressional delegation split – largely along party lines – on whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions did enough by recusing himself from any investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. elections last fall. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the reaction to confirmation that Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice, then told Congress he had not.

Most of the state’s Democrats – including Sen. Sherrod Brown, and Reps. Marcia Fudge, Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan, want Sessions to resign. Ryan, whose districts stretches from Youngstown to Akron, said as a member of the Armed Services Committee, Sessions could have defended the meetings in his sworn testimony during his confirmation hearings. But he accused Sessions of lying instead, and said it’s part of a pattern that led to the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn.

“And we still don’t know what’s going on with President Trump’s taxes and any relation within his taxes that he may have monetarily with the Russian people. So all of these things put together say, ‘Why does everyone keep lying about this if there’s nothing there?”

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, who had called for Session’s recusal, said the move will “enhance the credibility of the investigation” into Russia’s interference.

Correction: This story originally incorrectly listed the Senate committee on which Jeff Sessions sat.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
