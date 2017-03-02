© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron Rep. Greta Johnson Quits the Statehouse for a Summit County Post

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published March 2, 2017 at 3:20 PM EST
Rep. Johnson was elected to her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives in 2014.

A Democratic state representative who some saw as a possible candidate for higher office is leaving the Legislature after just winning her second term.

Rep. Greta Johnson of Akron says she’ll be a deputy law director under Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, who Johnson calls an incredible mentor. Johnson is one of 33 Democrats in the House, in which Republicans hold a 66-member super-majority. She says the lack of movement on bills she’s proposed isn’t why she’s leaving, but it’s frustrating.

“It’s clear to me that you can’t be a legislator who has rallies on the Statehouse steps, questioning the majority and the administration, and still expect your bills to pass," Johnson said.

This year Johnson has backed bills to require automatic voter registration, to outlaw marital rape and to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

