© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

ACLU Report on Crime Says Legislators Should Focus on Causes, Not Punishments

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published March 2, 2017 at 11:13 PM EST
photo of Kari Bloom
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Kari Bloom is a liaison officer for the Ohio Public Defender's office.

A group hoping to reform criminal-sentencing laws is accusing legislators of relying on bills that create new penalties and extend sentences. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports on new findings from the ACLU.

The ACLU released an analysis of the more than 1,000 bills introduced in the Ohio House and Senate last session. According to the report, about 9 percent of those bills had some type of provision that either created new criminal penalties or strengthened existing ones.

Kari Bloom with the Ohio Public Defender’s office says lawmakers should focus on the underlying problems instead.

“Instead of ‘Why did this happen?’ we’re going to say if that happens again we’re going to punish it more,” Bloom said.

Republicans and Democrats in the Statehouse have acknowledged that Ohio has a problem with overcrowded prisons. A bipartisan, criminal justice-reform commission is expected to release its recommendations soon.

Tags

Government & PoliticsACLUOhio Public Defendercriminal justiceOhio legislature
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content