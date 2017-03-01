© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio State Sen. Frank LaRose Introduces a Congressional Redistricting Bill Again

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 1, 2017 at 5:00 PM EST
photo of Sen. Frank LaRose
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio State Sen. Frank LaRose has introduced the redistricting legislation after sponsoring a similar bill that was not passed.

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would change the way congressional districts are drawn. The plan is sponsored by Republican Sen. Frank LaRose of Summit County, the same man who sponsored the last congressional redistricting bill, which didn’t get far. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, LaRose says it’s different this time around.

LaRose says voters want congressional redistricting and his bill gives state lawmakers two ways to pass a redistricting plan.

“They could do so with a two-thirds majority, which takes a lot of members to do that.  And in most scenarios that would mean both Republicans and Democrats, unless one party was just in a really small minority. The other way to do it is with a majority of each party so more than half of the Republicans and more than half of the Democrats.”

LaRose says if lawmakers couldn’t pass maps either way by August, a commission voters approved in 2013 to set up Statehouse districts would draw the map for Ohio's federal congressional districts as well. LaRose says lawmakers should act now, since a citizens group has been talking about putting its own redistricting plan before voters.

Government & PoliticsFrank LaRoseCongessional redistrictingStatehouse redistrictinggerrymandering
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
