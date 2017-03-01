© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Joe Schiavoni Formally Announces He's Running for Ohio Governor

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 1, 2017 at 5:05 PM EST
photo of Joe Schiavoni
OHIO SENATE
Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Shiavoni

A Democratic state senator from Youngstown has confirmed what he’s been considering for months – that he will run for governor in 2018.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says his platform is simple.

“It’s about jobs. It’s about schools, and it’s about feeling safe in communities.”

Schiavoni might not be the only Democrat in this race. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich and former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray -- now the head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau -- are other Democrats considering a run.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are raising money for gubernatorial runs in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
