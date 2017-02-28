© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Takes Himself Out of the Running for Ohio Governor in 2018

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 28, 2017 at 9:39 PM EST
photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim (left) announced he will not run for governor in a public statement.

One of the Democrats often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be running. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan says he believes the best way to serve his community is to stay where he is and continue working on issues that affect middle-class Ohioans.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni has set up a Facebook page saying he's running. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former US Rep. Betty Sutton have also been mulling it over. And former Ohio Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray is thought to be a possibility as well.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are raising money for the governor's race in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
