U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Takes Himself Out of the Running for Ohio Governor in 2018

One of the Democrats often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be running. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan says he believes the best way to serve his community is to stay where he is and continue working on issues that affect middle-class Ohioans.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni has set up a Facebook page saying he's running. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and former US Rep. Betty Sutton have also been mulling it over. And former Ohio Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray is thought to be a possibility as well.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor are raising money for the governor's race in 2018, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.