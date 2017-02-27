The Ohio Senate Takes Up the Unintended Consquences of Ohio's New Red-Light Law

A new bill in the Ohio Senate would put limits on when motorists can run a red light -- meaning it would no longer apply to mosts motorists at all.

H.B. 9 is a response to a law passed late last year, which would allow anyone to treat a red light like a stop sign if it appears to be malfunctioning, or doesn’t seem to be sensing the presence of a vehicle.

State Rep. Kyle Koehler's legislation amends that. Drivers could treat a traffic signal like a four-way stop, but only if the light displays nothing -- such as during a power outage -- or if the signal displays a combination of lights and arrows that "fail to clearly indicate the assignment of right of way."

Bicyclists, however, can proceed through an intersection if the signal fails to detect their presence.

The bill passed the House unanimously last week.