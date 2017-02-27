© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

The Ohio Senate Takes Up the Unintended Consquences of Ohio's New Red-Light Law

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 27, 2017 at 3:23 PM EST

A new bill in the Ohio Senate would put limits on when motorists can run a red light -- meaning it would no longer apply to mosts motorists at all. 

H.B. 9 is a response to a law passed late last year, which would allow anyone to treat a red light like a stop sign if it appears to be malfunctioning, or doesn’t seem to be sensing the presence of a vehicle.

State Rep. Kyle Koehler's legislation amends that. Drivers could treat a traffic signal like a four-way stop, but only if the light displays nothing -- such as during a power outage -- or if the signal displays a combination of lights and arrows that "fail to clearly indicate the assignment of right of way."

Bicyclists, however, can proceed through an intersection if the signal fails to detect their presence.

The bill passed the House unanimously last week.

Tags

Government & PoliticsRep. Kyle KoehlerRed lightsH.B. 9Ohio Senate
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content