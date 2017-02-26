Ohio Think Tank Presents Census Data to Lawmakers

A statewide think tank that studies health, education and economic issues is presenting data on Ohioans in a new way – taking it directly to state lawmakers.

The Center for Community Solutions has been using US Census data for its statewide, regional and city and county reports. But researcher Kate Warren says for the first time, the data is broken down by Ohio House and Senate district, so lawmakers can see what’s happening in the areas they represent.

“In order to create sound public policy and develop sustainable solutions to problems in our communities, it’s important to have reliable data that show us what the problems are.”

Each report has details on the district’s demographics such as age, ethnicity and disability. It also includes job and income numbers, poverty rates, education levels, and housing and health statuses, including percentages covered by insurance and teen birth rates.