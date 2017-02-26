© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Think Tank Presents Census Data to Lawmakers

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 26, 2017 at 1:39 PM EST
photo of data sheets
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Center for Community Solutions is showing Ohio lawmakers census data in a new way, by breaking it down by Senate and House districts.

A statewide think tank that studies health, education and economic issues is presenting data on Ohioans in a new way – taking it directly to state lawmakers. 

The Center for Community Solutions has been using US Census data for its statewide, regional and city and county reports. But researcher Kate Warren says for the first time, the data is broken down by Ohio House and Senate district, so lawmakers can see what’s happening in the areas they represent.

“In order to create sound public policy and develop sustainable solutions to problems in our communities, it’s important to have reliable data that show us what the problems are.”

Each report has details on the district’s demographics such as age, ethnicity and disability. It also includes job and income numbers, poverty rates, education levels, and housing and health statuses, including percentages covered by insurance and teen birth rates.

Government & PoliticsCenter for Community SolutionsKate WarrenU.S. CensusOhio census data
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
