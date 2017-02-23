Renacci Considers Run for Governor

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is continuing to grow. Three statewide officials have already started raising money for their campaigns. A lesser-known candidate who might appeal to the far-right is also considering a run.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

“Any time you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”

A number statewide elected Republicans including Attorney General Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor have announced they're running. Secretary of State Jon Husted says he'll make a final decision about whether to run in the coming months.