Government & Politics
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Renacci Considers Run for Governor

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published February 23, 2017 at 7:01 PM EST
16th District Congressman Jim Renacci
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is continuing to grow. Three statewide officials have already started raising money for their campaigns. A lesser-known candidate who might appeal to the far-right is also considering a run.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

“Any time you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”

A number statewide elected Republicans including Attorney General Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor have announced they're running.  Secretary of State Jon Husted says he'll make a final decision about whether to run in the coming months.

Jim RenacciOhio Governor's RaceElection 2018
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
