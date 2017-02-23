Ohio and Wisconsin Lawmakers Want to Send a Message to Washington

Ohio House leaders are teaming up with their counterparts in Wisconsin to find solutions to issues they have in common. They want to send those ideas to federal lawmakers.

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos say they’ll send a joint letter to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan about issues the federal government might be turning back to states, such as Medicaid. Vos notes governors have been active in speaking out.

“But I also want to make sure, as a Speaker, that the voices of state legislators who, I think, in many ways are closer to their districts and closer to some of the issues than a governor might be, are at the table and have that same opportunity," Vos said.

Rosenberger says lawmakers from Ohio and Wisconsin are also sharing ideas – for instance, on how to deal with aging and long-term care issues and with their states’ drug and opioid problems.