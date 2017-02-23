Northeast Ohio Congressman Suggests Phone Calls and Social Media Instead of Town Hall Meetings

Town hall meetings across the country are being de-railed or cancelled as protesters voice their frustration with the federal government. One conservative member of Congress says he’ll take another approach.

Republican U.S. Representative Jim Renacci of northeast Ohio says organizers behind a public meeting scheduled for this week never consulted his office to find out if he was available. And he says he won’t hold or attend any in-person town hall meetings soon.

Instead, Renacci has a suggestion for people in his district: call him up.

“There’s not a time where I don’t take a phone call, if somebody wants to talk to me as a constituent I’ll talk to them.”

Renacci says contacting him on social media works too.

Of Ohio’s 12 Republican U.S. House members, most have dodged these town halls. U.S. Representative Jim Jordan of western Ohio has notably addressed these public forums and talked to protestors.