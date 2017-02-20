© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Lawmakers Consider Ending the Sales Tax on Feminine Hygiene Products

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 20, 2017 at 8:38 PM EST
photo of tampons
CHATIYANON
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
In 2016, the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found women pay more than men for similar products about half the time.

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they say would save consumers about $4 million a year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the bill would benefit women in particular.

It’s called the “pink tax.” Those are taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. House Democrats are pushing a bill that would make those items exempt from the state’s sales tax. 

It’s not a new idea. It was proposed in the last General Assembly but failed to advance. But this time around, three Republican lawmakers have signed on to it as co-sponsors.

Backers of the bill say this tax on women's medically necessary itemsis unfair and undermines the economic stability of working families. But the idea has failed in a few states, with opponents saying it’s a tax break the state can’t afford.

Tags

Government & PoliticsPink Taxsales taxfeminine hygiene products
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content