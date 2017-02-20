© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Kasich Proposal Would Shift Flow of Business Taxes From Cities to the State

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 20, 2017 at 6:25 PM EST
The Ohio Municipal League sees the proposal as state government overreach.

Gov. John Kasich's budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state instead of through the municipality where they're located.  Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the state says it will save money, but communities say it'll do just the opposite.

State tax commissioner Joe Testa says the proposal streamlines the process by which thousands of businesses would file their net profits taxes, by having them use the state’s Ohio Business Gateway.

“It handles large volumes now. We have 400,000 CAT tax filers, sales tax filers; all come in through the Business Gateway to the tax department now. We can do this.”

Testa says the Ohio Business Gateway is being upgraded now to prepare for the volume. He says the plan could save cities $9 million a year, but the Ohio Municipal League says the state’s fees could be more than what some communities are paying now and that cash flow could be stalled as cities wait for the state’s quarterly checks.

Delays and fees

Communities fear the change will actually cost them money.

The Ohio Municipal League’s Kent Scarrett compares the governor’s proposal to the federal government offering to come into Ohio and take over a process usually done by the state.

“'And you’ll be good with that because we’ll do a better job – we have ways to make sure those dollars are coming back and you’ll actually get more dollars back.' I think the governor and the leaders of the legislature and every Ohioan would probably stand up and say, ‘Over my dead body.’"

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
