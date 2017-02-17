RTA Awaits Another Extension to Work Out What Happens With Buses on Public Square

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is hoping the Federal Transit Administration will provide more time to find a solution to the Cleveland Public Square bus issue.

The FTA has set a deadline Tuesday for RTA to reopen the square to bus traffic or face a $12 million fine. That date is an extension from the original Jan. 19th deadline. The federal agency contends that the closure violates a funding agreement for a Cleveland transit project. The city closed the square to buses last summer citing safety concerns, particularly possible terrorist attacks with vehicles. RTA spokeswoman Linda Krecic.

“If that extension is granted we will be working with the city jointly to implement some safety and traffic measures in order to see if the square can be opened to bus traffic.”

The measures are aimed at increasing pedestrian safety with more signs, additional efforts to deter jaywalking, and more bus driver training. RTA says the closure costs the transit system extra money for rerouting buses.