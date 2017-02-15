© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

A New Report Says Ohio Saved Billions of Medicaid Dollars Through Managed Care

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 15, 2017 at 6:16 PM EST
Photo of Miranda Motter
Karen Kasler
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Ohio Association of Health Plans CEO Miranda Motter talks about managed care saving Ohio billions of dollars

A new report from a group representing 15 health insurers operating in Ohio says managed-care is saving Medicaid a lot of money. Miranda Motter is the CEO of the Ohio Association of Health Plans. She says the report looked at costs from 2013 to 2015, and compared managed-care costs versus what would have been paid out under traditional fee-for-service plans.

“When you look at that two-year period of time, the savings was about $2.5 to $3.2 billion in lower costs.

And when prescription drugs were added in, Motter said Ohio saved more than 13 percent over the average costs racked up in other states. Motter says the report is backed up by data.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
