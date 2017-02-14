Trumbull Residents Air Concerns with Hunting-Ranch Owner

A private hunting reserve that opened last fall in Trumbull County’s Vienna Township is still raising questions from nearby residents.

The old Candywood Golf Course is now Candywood Whitetale Ranch, a fenced range for stalking captive animals for a fee.

Credit Fuda campaign / Youtube / Youtube Frank Fuda, Trumbull County Commissioner

Some people who live nearby met this week with local officials and an owner of the ranch to voice concerns. County Commissioner Frank Fuda says only one concern was a non-starter.

“It’s a preserve that’s going to be there. You can’t tell them they can’t be there because they follow all the rules of the state.”

Fuda says there was a productive exchange with the co-owner on safety.

“What they explained was, there’s a guide that goes with every hunter that goes through the place. And that guide will only let them shoot in a certain direction — away from the roads.”

Fuda expects more meetings to be organized this year.