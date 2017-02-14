© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Portman Says He'll Give Puzder the Same Consideration He Gave DeVos and Mnuchin

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 14, 2017 at 2:45 PM EST
Rob Portman

Cleveland-native Andy Puzder -- one of the last and most controversial of President Trump’s cabinet choices -- is set for a Senate committee hearing Thursday. And Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he’s not yet made up his mind how he’ll vote on the Labor nominee.

Puzder’s come under fire on policy and personal issues, including workplace violations at his Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. restaurants, his opposition to wage regulations, highly sexualized hamburger ads, hiring an undocumented worker and allegations of domestic abuse.

Portman says he’ll be listening to Puzder’s answers as he did before he decided to vote for other controversial picks, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and, this week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“Mnuchin, who has got a background in industry and banking and, you know, finance industry, I didn’t support him until I got answers to questions on some things I had with him, including trade enforcement where I think he’s going to be helpful in terms of going after currency manipulation.” 

Four other Republican senators – who all sit on the committee considering Puzder’s nomination -- have expressed reservations about his nomination. 

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
