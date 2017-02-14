© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Democrats Respond to Gov. Kasich's Proposed Tax Changes

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published February 14, 2017 at 9:11 PM EST
photo of Rep. Alicia Reece
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rep. Alicia Reece says that Gov. Kasich's proposed income tax break is a repeat of trickle-down economics.

Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say they plan to fight the tax changes outlined in Gov. John Kasich’s proposed budget.

Democrats say the income tax-break, coupled with a sales-tax increase, will not help lower- and middle- income Ohioans. Rep. Alicia Reece says Kasich’s plan focuses on the trickle-down economics of the last 30 years that haven’t worked for Ohioans.

“We can’t afford to prioritize the tax give-aways for the ultra rich and expect a different result. We’ve done this. We’ve done this for decades and we know where we are now – on the verge of a recession.”

Reece and other Democrats say they don’t want to raise taxes but they do want to make sure any tax breaks that are given in the final version of the budget do not hurt middle- and low-income Ohioans.

Government & PoliticsAlicia ReeceJohn KasichOhio budgetOhio Democrats
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
